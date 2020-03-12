Major League Soccer is suspending its season because of the coronavirus outbreak, temporarily putting a pause on Atlanta United’s season.
The league plans to reschedule its postponed games at the end of the season, according to published reports.
Two Atlanta United home matches were scheduled in the next week — Saturday’s home contest against Sporting Kansas City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and next Wednesday’s CONCACAF Champions League against Club America at Kennesaw State’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The club’s only other match this month is March 21 at the Chicago Fire.
