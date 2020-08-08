Major League Soccer announced Saturday the schedule and broadcast details for the continuation of its 25th season, which will resume in the home markets of the 26 clubs beginning Aug. 12.
Atlanta United will play home-and-home matches against regional competition — Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC and Orlando City SC — for a total of six matches. Its first match will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 22 against Nashville SC (7 p.m. EST, FOX Sports South/Southeast). MLS plans to announce the balance of the regular season schedule by early September as the league continues to work with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel, and government officials in all markets in charting a course for the completion of the 2020 season.
While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance.
Atlanta (2-3-0, 6 points) will play a total of six matches in 22 days during this phase of the Regular Season schedule. After the opener against Nashville, Atlanta will travel to play expansion-side Inter Miami CF for the first time on Wednesday, Aug. 26 (8 p.m., FOX Sports South/Southeast). Then Atlanta will host Orlando City SC on Saturday, Aug. 29 (3:30 p.m., Univision), followed by its third and final home match of this phase against Inter Miami on Wednesday, Sept. 2 (7 p.m., FS1).
Its final two matches will come on the road against Orlando City SC on Sunday, Sept. 6 (7:30 p.m., FOX Sports South/Southeast) and against Nashville SC on Saturday, Sept. 12 (8:30 p.m., FOX Sports South/Southeast).
Each MLS club will play 18 additional regular season games in a phased approach, culminating with Decision Day on Sunday, Nov. 8. To make up the three matches missed from the tournament, FC Dallas and Nashville SC will play an additional three matches, against each other, with the first two games on Aug. 12 and 16 and a third game to be scheduled in the fall.
As with the MLS is Back Tournament, COVID-19 testing protocols will again play an important role in MLS’ competition framework. MLS continues to work closely with the league’s infectious disease advisors as well as advisors for the MLSPA on the plan for testing. All clubs are forming testing partnerships with a local certified lab, and all players, technical staff, and essential club staff will be tested every other day, including the day before each match day. Also, guidelines will be provided to players, coaches and essential staff to avoid the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 during their time away from club facilities.
In addition to adhering to health, safety and medical protocols, another focus of the new schedule is efficient travel. Teams will take chartered flights, and for the majority of road trips will arrive in the host market on match day and depart after the match later that evening.
