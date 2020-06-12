While there are still plenty of unanswered questions on the table, it appears that the 2020 MLS season, shut down back in March due to the coronavirus, will be continued in Orlando.
According to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the MLS and the MLSPA, teams will arrive in Orlando on June 24 to begin training for a tournament and an undecided number of regular games afterwards.The new CBA also made changes like a 7.5 percent pay cut for all players in order to soften the blow of revenue lost during the season’s postponement.
Atlanta United veteran Jeff Larentowicz was one of the players in the oftentimes instense discussions between the MLS and the MLSPA.
“I would say that this is easily one of the most difficult negotiations I have been a part of,“ Larentowicz said. “Collective bargaining is already difficult, but doing it around something that is relatively unknown like a pandemic makes it even more difficult to bargain around.”
Tensions surrounding the CBA reached an all-time high on May 31 when the league sent an email to the players threatening a lockout if they didn’t agree to play in Orlando. Just three days later, the MLSPA and the MLS agreed to the CBA.
“I was disgusted when I read the email. I thought it was a bullying tactic and that the threat would be something where the league would be cutting off its nose despite its face. I thought it showed incredible resolve for the players to stand up to that,” Larentowicz said.
Both Larentowicz and Atlanta United President Darren Eales expressed concerns about how the league will prioritize and ensure player safety while in Orlando.
“They’re taking 2,000 people’s lives into their hands,” Larentowicz said. “They had better have a system sorted. We’re you soccer players and we want to play, so now it’s your job to keep us safe.”
“The important thing to remember here is that we’re in unprecedented circumstances,” Eales said. “The whole staff’s safety is the top concern, obviously… On the positive side, I see this as a win-win because we are now talking about coming back as one of the first professional leagues. I’m really thankful to the league and I’m thankful to the players that they entered into this negotiation and came up with a compromise.”
While the players are happy to be back on the field again, it looks like the division between them and the league will cause wounds that will take some work from both sides to heal.
“I’m not one to hold grudges, but it’s going to take some time for me to get past that one myself,” Larentowicz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.