Major League Baseball announced this week the 2021 Triple-A season will start a month later than anticipated, which pushes the Gwinnett Stripers’ schedule back into May.
The Stripers’ season was scheduled to open April 6 at Durham, followed by the home opener at Coolray Field on April 13. With the MLB announcement, the new season start date is May 4 with the home opener in Lawrenceville on May 11. The first home game is a 7:05 p.m. start against Louisville.
Coolray Field will serve as the Braves’ alternate training site, as it was during the 2020 MLB season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The alternate training site assists with coronavirus management and also reduces travel early in the season.
“We are excited to welcome fans back to Coolray Field for Stripers baseball in May, a month later than we had originally planned,” Stripers vice president and general manager Adam English said. “We are ready to repeat our crucial role as the Atlanta Braves alternate site and we will continue to prepare the ballpark for the safe return of our fans, staff and players.”
Fans who have purchased 72-game ticket plans will receive a credit on their accounts for canceled games. It can be used for other games in 2021 or applied to 2022 membership. Fans who purchased a 36-game plan or less won’t be affected by the schedule change.
