Shiloh grad Kyle Lewis excited to be back with Seattle Mariners farm team after ACL injury
Shiloh grad Kyle Lewis is interviewed by MLB Network after being selected by the Seattle Mariners with the 11th pick during the 2017 MLB Draft.

Gwinnett natives Kyle Lewis and Lucas Sims turned in solid performances on Major League Baseball’s opening day.

Lewis’ only hit of Friday was a memorable one — he blasted a 438-foot home run off Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander. However, the Shiloh grad’s Seattle Mariners lost the game 8-2.

Sims, Brookwood grad, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the Cincinnati Reds’ 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. He struck out two batters and walked one.

