Gwinnett natives Kyle Lewis and Lucas Sims turned in solid performances on Major League Baseball’s opening day.
Lewis’ only hit of Friday was a memorable one — he blasted a 438-foot home run off Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander. However, the Shiloh grad’s Seattle Mariners lost the game 8-2.
Sims, Brookwood grad, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the Cincinnati Reds’ 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. He struck out two batters and walked one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.