Major League Baseball announced a stern penalty for Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch on Monday afternoon, suspending the pair for the 2020 season after an investigation into sign-stealing within the organization.
Houston also lost its first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB Drafts, and incurred a $5 million fine, the highest allowed by MLB. No players were suspended by the league.
The MLB investigation found evidence the team used video technology to seal signs during its World Series-winning 2017 season. The sanctions are a bad sign for Boston manager and the Red Sox organization, who are facing similar charges.
The suspension of Luhnow and Hinch begins immediately. Former Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman, dismissed in October after offensive comments at a group of female reporters, also was given a one-year suspension, though he is not currently employed by an MLB club.
“I find that the conduct of the Astros, and its senior baseball operations executives, merits significant discipline,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said as part of the nine-page ruling. “I base this finding on the fact that the club’s senior baseball operations executives were given express notice in September 2017 that I would hold them accountable for violations of our policies covering sign stealing, and those individuals took no action to ensure that the club’s players and staff complied with those policies during the 2017 postseason and the 2018 regular season.
“The conduct described herein has caused fans, players, executives at other MLB clubs, and members of the media to raise questions about the integrity of games in which the Astros participated. And while it is impossible to determine whether the conduct actually impacted the results on the field, the perception of some that it did causes significant harm to the game.”
The suspended Astros employees are not allowed to provide any services for an MLB club during the year, and are barred from any MLB, minor league or spring training facilities, including stadiums. They cannot travel with or on behlf of the Astros.
The report says that the illegal sign-stealing was mostly player-driven, though it states that former bench coach and current Red Sox manager Alex Cora assisted in setting up the sign-stealing process. Cora was not disciplined as part of the investigation, but the report states he could face penalties at the conclusion of the current investigation into allegations of illegal sign-stealing by the Red Sox. Those allegations involving Boston occurred during the 2018 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.