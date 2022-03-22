The Mitsubishi Electric Classic announced Tuesday the return of Executive Women’s Day presented by Northside Hospital on Monday, May 2, to kick off tournament week.
This year’s event theme, “Being the Champion of Your Life,” will focus on how women can prioritize their professional, physical, mental and financial health. The celebration will include a keynote address from Dr. Kellie Middleton of Northside Hospital, a panel discussion featuring area women business leaders and an evening of networking.
“We’re thrilled to re-introduce Executive Women’s Day presented by Northside Hospital to our schedule of events in 2022,” says Ashley Hamilton, tournament director. “While we are currently celebrating Women’s History Month, these are topics and initiatives we support year-round and look forward to bringing together female executives in Atlanta for a day of career development, networking and of course, golf.”
Middleton, who trained at the top fellowship program in the nation, the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine. As a Georgia native, she was a three-sport high school athlete in Gwinnett County at Greater Atlanta Christian. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame as an All Big-East Conference player and continued her NCAA career at the University of Georgia. At UGA, Middleton became a two-time All-American while earning her Masters of Public Health. She then went on to work in Berkeley, California, in public policy while playing professional fastpitch softball before medical school.
Prior to joining Northside Hospital, Middleton helped care for the New York Knicks and the New York Liberty.
“Northside Hospital is honored to be the presenting sponsor of this year’s Executive Women’s Day,” said Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Duluth. “Northside is dedicated to the health and wellness of our community, and that includes the wellbeing of its female business leaders.”
Prior to the keynote address and panel discussion , select attendees will have the opportunity to take part in the first-ever GIRLSGOTDRIVE 9-Hole Scramble presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. During the scramble, guests will compete in teams and receive hands-on instruction from a local PGA Professional.
“GIRLSGOTDRIVE pays homage to the internal drive we all have to be our best self, no matter what drives us to get there,” says Calista Hans, national field marketing director, PGA TOUR Superstore. “At PGA TOUR Superstore we recognize the importance of — and are committed to — providing access to the game for all, today and every day. We’re looking forward to doing just that with this year’s GIRLSGOTDRIVE 9-Hole Scramble.”
Limited tables for Executive Women’s Day presented by Northside Hospital are still available.
To learn more, visit www.mitsubishielectricclassic.com/event/executive-womens-day/.
To learn more about the sponsorship opportunities available during the event, visit www.mitsubishielectricclassic.com/corporate-sponsorship/executive-womens-day/.
