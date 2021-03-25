Former Atlanta professional athletes Vince Carter, Morten Andersen and Brian Finneran are scheduled as participants in the debra of America Celebrity Challenge on Saturday, May 15, at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, hosted at TPC Sugarloaf.
This challenge features a celebrity threesome in a nine-hole round during the second day of play. Participants will tee off on No. 10 once the final PGA Tour Champions grouping of the day completes play on that hole.
The special charity event benefits debra of America, which is dedicated to improving the lives of all people impacted by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and funding innovative research for treatments and a cure. Donations to debra of America can be made at: www.debra.org/donate.
“We are thrilled to welcome debra of America as our Celebrity Challenge title sponsor,” says Monte Ortel, executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “The free programs and services they provide to the EB community, as well as research they fund, are instrumental to helping alleviate both the emotional and physical toll this condition has on so many families.”
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic is scheduled for May 10-16 at Sugarloaf.
“We are honored to be part of this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic,” says Rob Rayl, chief development and operating officer of debra of America. “We believe the cost of doing nothing in the fight against Epidermolysis Bullosa is too great. The Celebrity Challenge gives us a platform to share our mission, bring greater awareness to EB and help fund the most innovative research directed at symptom relief and a systemic cure.”
Carter, an eight-time NBA All-Star, currently works as an ESPN studio and game analyst. He played a record 22 NBA seasons, finishing his career with the Atlanta Hawks.
Andersen, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, played for the Atlanta Falcons from 1995-2000. His field goal in the 1998 NFC Championship Game sent the Falcons to their first Super Bowl.
Finneran played 12 NFL seasons, 11 with the Falcons, before retiring in 2010. He is now a sports radio host for 680 The Fan's The Front Row.
