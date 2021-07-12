Together, the Gwinnett Championship Foundation and Primerica donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local 501(c)(3) organizations through the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Classic's Birdies for Charity program.
This year’s Birdies for Charity beneficiaries included Annandale Village, Cooper’s Crew, Grayson Cluster Schools Foundation, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and the Women's Club of Sugarloaf Country Club. The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, a PGA Tour Champions tournament, is held annually at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth.
“We’re thrilled with the success of this year’s program,” said Kathryn Kieser, executive vice president, chief reputation officer and chair of The Primerica Foundation. “Meeting with the deserving organizations and hearing their unique stories was enlightening. This donation will help them make a positive impact in the communities where we work and live.”
The tournament’s Birdies for Charity program provides metro Atlanta non-profit organizations with a unique opportunity to raise funds to support their respective missions. Participating charities generate contributions leading up to tournament week, and in the end, the charities receive 100 percent of every donation collected on their behalf, plus additional matching funds.
“Primerica was an exceptional partner, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the result of this year’s program,” says Monte Ortel, executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “On behalf of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and the Gwinnett Championship Foundation, we want to thank Primerica for their outstanding support.”
Since the inception of the Birdies for Charity program in 2016, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has helped raise over $1.5 million toward metro Atlanta charities.
