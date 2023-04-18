unnamed.jpg

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 11: Jim Furyk of the United States plays tee shot on the third hole during second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on November 11, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 Christian Petersen/Getty Images for PGA Tour Champions

Six PGA Tour Champions legends who have reached one of professional golf’s most remarkable accomplishments — a round below 60 — will tee off at TPC Sugarloaf when the Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns May 1-7.

This extraordinary group possesses a combined 13 PGA Tour Champions victories and 46 PGA Tour wins between them. They will vie for the $2 million prize purse alongside 72 other PGA Tour Champions professionals who are competing to increase their standing in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup points list.

