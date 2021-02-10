Georgia’s premier PGA Tour Champions event is set to return to Duluth in May after a 2020 break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament, which debuted in 2013, features the world's top 50-and-older golfers and week of social events. Play begins May 14 and concludes May 16.
“The tournament has something for everyone,” says Monte Ortel, executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “Serious fans look forward to the household names who compete, and casual viewers enjoy the multi-day social atmosphere. Additionally, players love it because they’re intimately familiar with TPC Sugarloaf since the course was home to the PGA Tour's AT&T Classic from 1997 to 2008.”
The 54-hole tournament will feature 81 PGA Tour Champions professionals vying for a $1.8 million prize purse and to improve their standing in the Charles Schwab Cup points list. The full field will be announced over the coming weeks.
Past champions include World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer (2013); Spain’s Miguel Ángel Jiménez (2014); Olin Browne (2015); Woody Austin (2016); Stephen Ames (2017); Steve Flesch (2018); and Scott McCarron (2019), who used his Mitsubishi Electric Classic victory as a launching pad towards his first Charles Schwab Cup.
“While we’re proud of the caliber of player we attract, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic is much more than a golf tournament,” says Keijiro Hora, president and CEO Mitsubishi Electric US Holdings Inc. “This event is very much charity-focused, and we’re proud that our giving remains in Gwinnett County and the surrounding metro Atlanta areas to help positively impact the local community.”
Since its first iteration in 2013, the annual tournament has raised over $2.5 million dollars for local charities, including primary beneficiaries, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Additionally, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic offers participation in the Birdies for Charity program, providing additional local non-profit organizations with an opportunity to raise additional funds to support their missions.
In response to COVID-19, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic is following all State of Georgia and PGA TOUR health guidelines to ensure the safety of athletes, fans, staff and everyone else involved with the tournament. A full list of safety protocols will be released in the coming weeks.
This year’s tournament is the first in a five-year partnership extension between Mitsubishi Electric and the PGA TOUR Champions. The extension includes the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, as well as status as an official marketing partner with the PGA TOUR.
