The Mitsubishi Electric Classic announced Tuesday that Ashley Hamilton will join the tournament staff as assistant tournament director.
Hamilton worked previously as director of The First Tee of West Virginia with the West Virginia Golf Association. During her tenure with The First Tee of West Virginia, her leadership resulted in programming growth within the organization by collaborating with over 137 youth serving community partners and impacting more than 46,000 students in 2019.
Prior to that role, she was director of special events at The Greenbrier and The Greenbrier Classic, a PGA Tour event. She coordinated and managed all activities for the PGA Tour pro golfers, caddies, tournament sponsors, client and sponsor services, and the tournament’s multiple special events throughout the tournament week. Her experience also includes work at resort properties Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, The George Washington Hotel and Lansdowne Resort and Spa.
Hamilton is a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
“On behalf of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Gwinnett Championship Foundation and the Gwinnett Sports Commission, we are extremely excited to welcome Ashley Hamilton to the tournament team,” said Monte Ortel, executive director of the Gwinnett Sports Commission and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “Ashley provides PGA Tour event management experience, first-class client activation programming, a community focused approach and progressive marketing and advertising initiatives to the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.”