Tournament officials announced Wednesday that the eighth annual Mitsubishi Electric Classic, held May 10-16 at TPC Sugarloaf, raised and donated $572,798 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and a number of other local charities in conjunction with the 2021 tournament.
As a result, Georgia’s only PGA Tour Champions event has now donated more than $3 million to support charitable organizations in Gwinnett County and the Metro Atlanta area.
“Year after year the Mitsubishi Electric Classic works to positively impact the lives of those in its community, and we’re proud to serve as the title sponsor,” says Mike Corbo, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US Inc. “Eclipsing the $3 million mark in contributions is an important milestone in the tournament’s rich history.”
Philanthropic giving is an integral part of the tournament. Several charity-focused events are held in support of the mission, including the Birdies for Charity program presented by Primerica, the Stewart Cink Monday Pro-Am presented by Transamerica and the debra of America Celebrity Challenge.
“Over the years the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has established itself as a premiere golf event, but we’re most proud of our history of giving back to the community,” says Monte Ortel, the tournament’s executive director. “Since the beginning, our focus has been on supporting our beneficiaries. And we can only achieve that with the commitment of our staff, fans, players, partners, volunteers and everyone else involved in the tournament.”
In 2020, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic preserved its philanthropic component despite the cancellation of the tournament and donated $247,000 to its charity partners.
