Georgia’s only PGA Tour Champions event will return to TPC Sugarloaf this May, featuring a week full of family-friendly activities, charitable events and golf on the storied Greg Norman-designed course.
The tournament, which debuted in 2013 and annually features a who’s who of golf legends and fan favorites, will continue to build on the game’s rich tradition. Attendees will enjoy world-class play and special events set against a beautiful backdrop, making it a social experience all can enjoy.
“Golf fans will relish the same level of exciting play, on one of our region’s most noted courses, they’ve come to expect over the years,” tournament director Ashley Hamilton said. “Additionally, we’re bringing back popular early week programming and events fans love, as well as adding new partner activations since this year’s tournament coincides with both Mother’s Day Weekend and Cinco de Mayo."
The 54-hole tournament will feature 78 PGA Tour Champions professionals vying for a $1.8 million prize purse, as well as the opportunity to boost their standing in the Charles Schwab Cup points list. The full field will be announced over the coming weeks.
Past champions include Dicky Pride, who won the 2021 tournament by three strokes after open qualifying; Scott McCarron (2019); Steve Flesch (2018); Stephen Ames (2017); Woody Austin (2016); Olin Browne (2015); Miguel Ángel Jiménez (2014); and World Golf Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer (2013).
“The Mitsubishi Electric Classic is a premier event on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, but it’s always been more than a golf tournament to us,” Mike Corbo, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US Inc. said. “Building vibrant and sustainable communities is a big part of our company’s vision, and we are proud to be able to realize that through the philanthropic giving of the tournament.”
Since 2013, the tournament has raised over $3 million dollars for Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and other local charities.
