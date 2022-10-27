Check Presentation.jpeg

Mitsubishi Electric Classic officials presented a $55,000 check to the Georgia State Golf Association’s Adaptive Golf program on Tuesday at RiverPines Golf Club.

 Special Photo

Prior to volunteering at the Georgia State Golf Association’s Adaptive Golf Clinic at RiverPines Golf Club on Tuesday, Mitsubishi Electric Classic tournament officials presented a $55,000 check to the program.

At the beginning of the year, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic took on the inaugural PGA Tour Charity Challenge, a fantasy-league based challenge developed to create greater engagement and awareness of tournament-led initiatives. Upon participating in the challenge, the tournament selected GSGA Adaptive Golf Program as its benefiting charity. Matt Vanderpool, Chief Executive Officer of the Georgia State Golf Association, accepted the check on behalf of the program.