Prior to volunteering at the Georgia State Golf Association’s Adaptive Golf Clinic at RiverPines Golf Club on Tuesday, Mitsubishi Electric Classic tournament officials presented a $55,000 check to the program.
At the beginning of the year, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic took on the inaugural PGA Tour Charity Challenge, a fantasy-league based challenge developed to create greater engagement and awareness of tournament-led initiatives. Upon participating in the challenge, the tournament selected GSGA Adaptive Golf Program as its benefiting charity. Matt Vanderpool, Chief Executive Officer of the Georgia State Golf Association, accepted the check on behalf of the program.
“The Georgia State Golf Association is incredibly grateful to our friends at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic for selecting our Adaptive Golf Program as their beneficiary for this year’s PGA TOUR Charity Challenge,” said Vanderpool. “Our program seeks to empower individuals with physical, cognitive, or sensory impairments to enhance one’s life through the game of golf. The generous support provided through this initiative will allow us to expand our reach and positively impact the lives of many more individuals across the state.”
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Georgia’s only PGA Tour Champions event, competed against 88 other PGA Tour, Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour tournaments in the fantasy golf league. Each tournament went head-to-head for 33 weeks (37 events), in the hopes of raising money for their respective benefiting charities.
The tournament’s eight-player fantasy team consisted of Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, K.H. Lee, Matthew Wolff, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im and Collin Morikawa. With this star-studded team, the tournament topped the weekly leaderboard two times to earn $10,000 in addition to the $5,000 awarded for participating on behalf of GSGA Adaptive Golf Program. The tournament’s fourth overall finish added $40,000 to their grand total.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the results of this year’s PGA Tour Charity Challenge,” said Ashley Hamilton, tournament director. “Our participation afforded us the opportunity to champion our community and we made the most of it. We are excited to see how these funds will enhance the lives of the athletes partaking in the GSGA Adaptive Golf Program.”
Annually, the Georgia State Golf Association hosts an adaptive golf clinic at TPC Sugarloaf during the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. The tournament plans to hold the clinic again in May.
Commented