unnamed.jpg

Jim Furyk plays his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on Nov. 11, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.

 Christian Petersen/Getty Images for PGA Tour Champions

The Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to Duluth this week, featuring a week full of social activities, charitable events and the world’s best 50-and-older pro golfers in action at TPC Sugarloaf.

The 54-hole tournament features 78 PGA Tour Champions professionals vying for a $2 million prize purse and the chance to boost their standing in the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

