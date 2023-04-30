The Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to Duluth this week, featuring a week full of social activities, charitable events and the world’s best 50-and-older pro golfers in action at TPC Sugarloaf.
The 54-hole tournament features 78 PGA Tour Champions professionals vying for a $2 million prize purse and the chance to boost their standing in the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
In addition to incredible golf, the tournament features a number of family-friendly events throughout the weekend, including the Kid’s Putting Experience presented by PGA Tour Superstore with First Tee-Metro Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, kids 15 and under can attend the tournament for free with a ticketed adult.
Fans will also enjoy a variety of craft cocktails featuring SevenTwelve Vodka, as well as delicious craft beers from Suwanee’s StillFire Brewing, Lawrenceville’s Slow Pour Brewing Company and Athens Creature Comforts.
The tournament offers various concessions beyond traditional staples — spectators at this year’s tournament can savor culinary creations from award-winning Proof of the Pudding and food from Sonny’s BBQ and Johnny’s New York Pizza.
Much more than a golf tournament, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic is focused on charitable donations and elevating its local communities. Since its first iteration in 2013, the tournament has raised over $3.6 million dollars for local charities.
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic offers all military members up to two complimentary Single-Day Grounds tickets for competition rounds (Friday to Sunday). For more details, visit mitsubishielectricclassic.com/tickets/military-ticketing.
The following is a closer look at the tournament week schedule:
Monday, May 1 (Course closed to the public)8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Executive Women’s Day brought to you by Northside Hospital
8 a.m. — GIRLSGOTDRIVE 9-Hole Scramble presented by PGA Tour Superstore: Attendees will have the opportunity to play nine holes with a local PGA Professional before joining the group for an afternoon of professional development at Executive Women’s Day. The scramble format will allow for hands-on teaching moments in a setting made for those who are newer to the game as well as those who have been around the course a time or two.
Noon — Keynote address, panel discussion and networking: This year’s event theme, “The Power of Believing in You,” will focus on how women can celebrate their accomplishments, use their success to inspire others and improve themselves daily. The celebration will include a keynote address from Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of Titan Global Enterprises Inc, Angela Gennari. Genarri will be joined by the Executive Women’s Day Power Panel presented by Luckie & Co., which features Melissa Wheeler, Chief People Officer for Luckie & Co.; Secret Holland, Vice President of Human Resources & Community Affairs for Gas South; and Susanne Hall, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.
Noon to 5 p.m. — Stewart Cink Monday Pro-A Noon m presented by Kia: Partnered with Stewart Cink to host the event, participants will spend a day on the course with a PGA Tour Champions professional during this 18-hole, bucket-list experience. The event will also include a hole-in-one competition where participants can earn a $50,000 credit towards a Kia. Proceeds from the Pro-Am will benefit Cink Charities and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic benefiting charities.
Tuesday, May 2 (Course closed to the public)Wednesday, May 3 (Course closed to the public)7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Maxwell Leadership Pro-Am: Four amateur participants will be paired with a PGA Tour Champions professional to play 18 holes of incredible golf in a best ball of the five-player team format. Proceeds from the Maxwell Leadership Pro-Am will benefit the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.
Thursday, May 4 (Course closed to the public)7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Maxwell Leadership Pro-Am: Four amateur participants will be paired with a PGA Tour Champions professional to play 18 holes of incredible golf in a best ball of the five-player team format. Proceeds from the Maxwell Leadership Pro-Am will benefit Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.
Friday, May 5 (Gates open to the public at 10 a.m.)10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Els for Autism Blue Out: In conjunction with the Els for Autism Foundation, the tournament invites fans to sport blue as part of their wardrobe. All PGA Tour Champions professionals, caddies, spectators and media are encouraged to wear blue to show support for those affected by autism spectrum disorder.
10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Mitsubishi Electric Classic Round 1: With a variety of tickets available, we invite fans to join us on the course where they can pick their favorite hole to watch along the ropes, enjoy premium hospitality, or find public seating throughout the course.
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Georgia State Adaptive Golf Clinic (pre-registration required thru GSGA): This complimentary, all-inclusive program, sponsored by the Georgia State Golf Association and Adaptive Golf Association, helps participants with physical, cognitive and sensory impairments learn the best techniques to play golf through specialized adaptive equipment and instruction.
Saturday, May 6 (Gates open to the public at 10 a.m.)10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Mitsubishi Electric Classic Round 2: With a variety of tickets available, we invite fans to join us on the course where they can pick their favorite hole to watch along the ropes, enjoy premium hospitality, or find public seating throughout the course.
Noon to 4 p.m. — Kids Putting Experience presented by PGA Tour Superstore with First Tee-Metro Atlanta: As part of a cross-promotional partnership between PGA Tour Superstore and First Tee-Metro Atlanta, kids will have the chance to putt on a custom, pop-up, 6-hole putting course. The Kids Putting Experience is open to youth spectators.
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Georgia State Golf Association Junior Skills Challenge: Join the GSGA for the Skills Qualifier, a single-day skills competition based on chipping, pitching and putting. The champions of each division will move on to the Skills Challenge Championship held prior to the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. (pre-registration required thru GSGA).
Sunday, May 7 (Gates open to the public at 10 a.m.)10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Mitsubishi Electric Classic Round 3: With a variety of tickets available, we invite fans to join us on the course where they can pick their favorite hole to watch along the ropes, enjoy premium hospitality, or find public seating throughout the course.
Noon to 4 p.m. — Kids Putting Experience presented by PGA TOUR Superstore with First Tee—Metro Atlanta: As part of a cross-promotional partnership between PGA Tour Superstore and First Tee-Metro Atlanta, kids will have the chance to hit putts on a custom, pop-up, 6-hole putting course. The Kids Putting Experience is open to youth spectators.
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — 18th Green Award Ceremony: Celebrate the 2023 champion with PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic staff and volunteers on the 18th Green immediately following the conclusion of play.
Ticket Prices: $20 to $400, available at mitsubishielectricclassic.com/tickets
