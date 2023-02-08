FSRZk9lXsAEgDQQ.jpeg

Steve Flesch poses with the championship trophy after winning the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth on May 8, 2022.

 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Georgia’s only PGA Tour Champions event, will return to TPC Sugarloaf this May, featuring a week full of family-friendly activities, charitable events and high-level play on the storied championship course. 

The tournament, which debuted in 2013 and annually features a who’s who of golf legends and fan favorites, will continue to build on the game’s rich tradition. Attendees will enjoy world-class play and special events set against a beautiful backdrop, making it a social experience all can enjoy. 

