The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Georgia’s only PGA Tour Champions event, will return to TPC Sugarloaf this May, featuring a week full of family-friendly activities, charitable events and high-level play on the storied championship course.
The tournament, which debuted in 2013 and annually features a who’s who of golf legends and fan favorites, will continue to build on the game’s rich tradition. Attendees will enjoy world-class play and special events set against a beautiful backdrop, making it a social experience all can enjoy.
“We are thrilled to welcome back golf fans to one of our region’s most noted courses, TPC Sugarloaf,” says Ashley Hamilton, tournament director. “We look forward to another year of competition, family fun and charitable giving that will create an enjoyable PGA Tour Champions experience for all in attendance.”
The 54-hole tournament will feature 78 PGA Tour Champions professionals vying for a $2 million prize purse, as well as the opportunity to boost their standing in the Charles Schwab Cup points list. The full field will be announced over the coming weeks.
Past champions include Steve Flesch, who won the 2022 tournament, making him the first two-time champion in the tournament’s history following his 2018 win; Dicky Pride (2021); Scott McCarron (2019); Stephen Ames (2017); Woody Austin (2016); Olin Browne (2015); Miguel Ángel Jiménez (2014); and World Golf Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer (2013).
“The Mitsubishi Electric Classic brings golf legends and exceptional play to Duluth, but it’s always been more than a golf tournament to us,” says Mike Corbo, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. “Contributing to vibrant and sustainable communities is a big part of our company’s vision. We are proud to be able to do that through the charitable giving of the tournament, in a community we are so invested in.”
In 2022, the tournament raised and donated $558,270 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and a number of other local charities. To date, the tournament has generated more than $3.6 million in charitable giving.
