The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, which was held at TPC Sugarloaf in May, raised and donated $558,270 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and a number of other local charities.
As Georgia's only PGA Tour Champions event prepares its return to TPC Sugarloaf in May, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic announced this year's tournament proceeds would go to its official charity partners, Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.
Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation will return as a partner for the first time since 2016, while the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett will return for its seventh year.
"The Mitsubishi Electric Classic is unique, not only because it's Georgia's one-and-only PGA Tour Champions event, but also because of our commitment to give back to the local community," said tournament director Ashley Hamilton. "We look forward to continuing our deep history of meaningful philanthropy through our partnership with Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett."
The Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation has served Gwinnett County for over three decades by funding programs, services and capital expansion projects. A portion of Mitsubishi Electric Classic's 2023 charitable contributions will directly impact NICU patients at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
"We are grateful and honored to partner with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and PGA Tour Champions to support our community's most vulnerable population at the Circelli Family Newborn Intensive Care Unit of Northside Hospital Gwinnett," said Jason Chandler, president of Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation. "All contributions received from this partnership will go directly to purchase lifesaving critical care equipment and the support needed for the families of these precious babies."
Since 1987, the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett has empowered the special needs community through education. The proceeds from the Mitsubishi Electric Classic will assist in achieving the nonprofit's goal: creating an education setting dedicated to maximizing students' potential.
"From helping fund the development of our school building to putting learning resources inside of our classrooms, the support we have received through the Mitsubishi Electric Classic has literally touched every part of our organization," said Jamie Hamilton, executive director of Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett. "We are grateful for the continued support and investment in our school. We look forward to another amazing event in May."
The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic generated $558,270 for local charities throughout Gwinnett County. Since 2013, the tournament has contributed $3,630,252.23 total toward charitable impact.
