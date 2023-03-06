MEC Overall Charitable Giving 2.jpg

The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, which was held at TPC Sugarloaf in May, raised and donated $558,270 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and a number of other local charities.

 Kate Awtrey

As Georgia's only PGA Tour Champions event prepares its return to TPC Sugarloaf in May, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic announced this year's tournament proceeds would go to its official charity partners, Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.

Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation will return as a partner for the first time since 2016, while the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett will return for its seventh year.

