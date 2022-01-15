DULUTH — Rookie Mitchell Hoelscher scored the game-winning goal in overtime Friday night as the Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 2-1 at Gas South Arena.
Goaltender Tyler Parks kept the Gladiators (17-14-2-1) in the game with 42 saves on 43 shots.
Jacksonville (20-9-2-1) opened up the scoring late in the first period when Jacob Panetta fired a one-timer into the net on a power-play opportunity to take a 1-0 lead (13:39). The Gladiators outshot the Icemen 17-14 in the first period.
After a scoreless second frame, Atlanta capitalized on a power play midway through the third period to level the game at 1-1. The goal came after Cody Sylvester maneuvered around the back of the Jacksonville net and found Gabe Guertler in the low-slot, who scored his ninth goal of the season (10:47).
Atlanta sealed the 2-1 victory in overtime when Hoelscher skated down the left wing, wrapped the puck around the net, and fired a wrister into the top left corner for the game-winning goal. The tally served as Hoelscher’s second marker of the season in his second game with the Gladiators.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday against the Norfolk Admirals (12-17-1-1) at 3 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.