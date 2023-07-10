unnamed.png

The Atlanta Gladiators announced Monday that the ECHL club has re-signed forward Mitch Walinski and goaltender Tyler Harmon for the 2023-24 season.

Harmon, 25, signed with Atlanta on March 7th, 2023, and made his debut that night, kicking off his professional career with a 2-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

