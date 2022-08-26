GAINESVILLE — Friday’s football game against Mountain View was perhaps an inverse of Gainesville’s season opener last week at Marist.
This time, it was the second half that was good for the Red Elephants instead of the first, and it was the defense and special teams that led the charge instead of the offense.
Gainesville held the visiting Bears to just 167 yards of total offense, including only 49 in the second half, and came up with three turnovers, all interceptions, including a pick six.
But it was a blocked field goal returned 76 yards for a touchdown by Zyrion Harrison late in the first half that was perhaps the catalyst for the Red Elephants to seize momentum and stampede to a 30-7 win at City Park Stadium.
Mountain View (1-1) didn't help itself with the blocked kick and three turnovers, plus nine penalties for 76 yards, all in the first half.
"It's really disappointing," Bears coach John Poitevint said. "We made a lot of mistakes. We turned the ball over again this week. It cost us two touchdowns. And we gave them another score in the kick game with the touchdown on the blocked field goal. So there's 21 points right there. You just can't do that with (against) a good team. But we've got a good team. We're going to rebound. We'll go back to work and fix these things."
Both teams had to wade their way through a quagmire of mistakes in a sloppy first half, combining for 15 penalties worth 142 yards and three turnovers.
Two of those penalties were roughing the punter calls — one on each team — that extended drives, and the two teams traded interceptions on consecutive plays by Gainesville’s Carmelo Byrd and Mountain View’s Santana Banner early in the second quarter.
Given all the miscues, it seems appropriate that the only two touchdowns of the half came on unusual plays after Eric Guerra gave Gainesville a 3-0 lead with a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the first quarter.
Mountain View came up with a huge defensive play by throwing Naim Cheeks for a 7-yard loss on fourth and 2 from the Bears’ 40-yard line with 5:29 left in the first half.
Mason Kidd then went up top on a fly pattern down the right sideline on the next snap, and Eric Hart came up with the ball after it deflected off a Gainesville defensive back and rolled 58 yards to the Red Elephants 2 before being tackled.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved the ball a yard closer, and Matthew Haber dove into the end zone on the next play to put Mountain View up 7-3 with 5:07 left in the half.
After the second roughing the punter calls briefly extended Gainesville’s ensuing possession, Mountain View got another break when A.J. Cheeks pounced on a fumble following a 17-yard completion from Wright to Tre Reece to set the Bears up at the Red Elephants’ 24 with 2:46 left in the half.
The drive stalled after just three plays, but it looked like Mountain View would add to the lead when Jackson Smith lined up for a 38-yard field goal attempt.
However, Dre Raven rushed in to get a hand on the kick, and Harrison scooped up the loose ball and sprinted 76 yards down the left sideline behind a convoy escort for the touchdown with 1:16 left in the half.
The PAT was no good, but the Red Elephants improbably took a 9-7 lead into intermission.
More importantly, the special teams score seemed to energize to the Gainesville sideline.
“That was definitely a 10-point swing right there," Poitevint said. "That was huge. That got (Gainesville) fired up and going. We had them on the ropes right there. We felt like if we could've gotten a score, we could've gotten the moment that we wanted and tried to maintain it the rest of the game. “
If that the blocked field goal return shifted momentum toward Gainesville, what happened four plays after Mountain View took over for its first possession of the second half following a punt permanently sent it to the Red Elephants.
Raven picked off a Kidd pass and returned it to the Mountain View 24-yard line, and two plays later, Wright cashed in the turnover by finding Sky Niblett over the middle in the end zone for a 21-yard scoring strike that gave Gainesville a little breathing room at 16-7 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
Then after the Red Elephants’ running game had struggled all game, Cheeks finally was able to find some running room on the final play of the period after taking a hand off at his own 47 and breaking multiple tackles before sprinting 53 yards for a TD that sent Gainesville into the fourth quarter with a 23-7 lead.
O’Callaghan then delivered the knockout blow just 53 seconds into the final frame by stepping in front of another pass and returning it 28 yards for a score that made the score 30-7.
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Mallard Creek at Buford High School Football Game on August 26, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.