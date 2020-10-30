MOUNT AIRY — Lanier was upset by Habersham Central 36-15 in Region 8-AAAAAA football Friday night.
The Longhorns (4-2 overall, 1-2 region) lost to Habersham (4-4, 2-2) for the first time despite a comeback attempt in the second half. They eventually couldn’t overcome five interceptions and 300-plus rushing yards from the Raiders.
Lanier’s first score was a touchdown pass from Andrew Blackford to Aaron Prum. A short TD run by Savodd Underwood got the Longhorns within 23-15 early in the fourth quarter, but the visitors couldn’t get any closer.
