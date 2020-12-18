NORCROSS — In the state football semifinals, it's the littlest things that make the biggest difference. Whether it's a fourth-down pass that threads the needle for a touchdown or a missed extra point, each play can mean the difference in winning and losing.
For Greater Atlanta Christian, both plays happened Friday night in their Class AAA Final Four matchup with Oconee County. Unfortunately for the Spartans, it was a missed extra point in the second overtime that hurt the most as they fell to the Warriors, 21-20.
"I love this team," said GAC head coach Tim Hardy. "They are unbelievable young men and students. They grinded the entire game. (These are the kinds of games you get) in the state semifinals."
All game, the defenses showed up as neither offense had more than 200 total yards the entire game, which resulted in a 7-7 tie after regulation. But the offenses came to life in overtime.
After GAC elected to play defense after winning the overtime toss, Oconee County got right to work as West Weeks took a direct snap on first down and ran it for 14 yards down to the 1. On the next play, Weeks did the same thing to score, giving the Warriors a 14-7 lead after a Nicholas Silva extra point.
On its first possession of overtime, GAC got a 10-yard completion from quarterback Deymon Fleming to tight end Thomas Lowman. After two plays got them down to the 4, the Spartans suffered a setback when Fleming was sacked for a seven-yard loss on third down. On fourth down, Fleming bought some time in the pocket and threaded the needle between two Oconee defenders, finding Will Hardy open in the end zone for the nine-yard score. Branan Rountree's extra point tied the game at 14 after the first overtime.
The second overtime saw the Spartans get the ball first. Rushes of six and seven yards by Fleming and Brooks Miller moved the ball down to the 2. After a one-yard loss on the next play, Fleming found Miller on a roll out for the three-yard touchdown pass. However, a miscue on special teams resulted in a failed extra-point attempt, leaving the Spartans with a 20-14 lead.
On Oconee's second-overtime possession, an offensive holding call on first down got it behind the sticks. Three incompletions set the Warriors up with 4th-and-16 on the 21. On that play, quarterback Jacob Wright found Justin Coleman, who had snuck out of the backfield, on the sideline for a 20-yard gain down to the 1. On the next play, Coleman plunged in from the 1 to tie the game before GAC's hopes of extending its season were dashed when Silva blasted the ball through the uprights to send the Warriors to the state championship game.
"No regrets about anything," Hardy said. "The way they prepared and poured into one another all week was great. They are true representatives of Greater Atlanta Christian School. I'm so proud of all of these men."
The Spartans were led by Fleming, who completed 13 passes for 79 yards, while also having 69 yards rushing, including GAC's lone touchdown in the first half, a one-yard score. They also got 40 yards rushing and 32 yards receiving by Miller.
Oconee 0 0 7 0 7 7 - 21
GAC 0 7 0 0 7 6 - 20
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
GAC: Deymon Fleming 1 run (Branan Rountree kick) 5:48
THIRD QUARTER
Oconee: Justin Coleman 3 run (Nicholas Silva kick) :27
FOURTH QUARTER
None
FIRST OT
Oconee: West Weeks 1 run (Silva kick) :00
GAC: Will Hardy 9 pass from Fleming (Rountree kick) :00
SECOND OT
GAC: Brooks Miller 3 pass from Fleming (conversion failed) :00
Oconee: Coleman 1 run (Silva kick) :00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.