BUFORD — Buford didn’t lack for good scoring opportunities in its Class AAAAAA Final Four girls soccer match with visiting Cambridge on Monday.
However, the second-ranked Wolves converted just one into a goal.
No. 3 Cambridge had less chances, but put two into the net for a 2-1 victory that stopped Buford’s 19-match winning streak. The Wolves (20-1-1) entered Monday having allowed only three goals season.
Despite giving up two to Cambridge (14-3-3), they still could have finished on top with more luck finishing in front of the net.
“We spend 20 minutes of our warmup taking shots and crosses and shots and crosses and shots, so to hit a crossbar, to hit it wide, there felt like there was a lid on the goal in the second half,” Buford girls coach Megan Hill said.
Buford’s Carolyn Calzada hit the crossbar with a free kick three minutes into the match, then the hosts got their only goal two minutes later thanks to some nice work down the left wing from Abby Kilman. Kilman worked through Cambridge defenders and slid a cross in front of the Cambridge goal, where teammate Victoria Bahr blasted it in for a 1-0 lead.
The Wolves kept the heat on for much of the first half, only to see Cambridge’s Jordynn Dudley get free for a goal in the 31st minute. Other than that goal, Buford’s defense kept the dynamic Dudley off the scoreboard.
In the waning seconds of the first half, Buford nearly went on top when a cross off a Cambridge defender’s head caromed off the crossbar in what was nearly an own goal.
The Bears took a 2-1 lead less than four minutes into the second half after a foul was called on Buford between the penalty box and the sideline down the right side. Cambridge sent a beautiful free kick to the opposite upper 90 for the go-ahead goal that forced the Wolves to chase throughout the second half.
Slightly more than five minutes after that goal, Bahr played a ball to Yazzie Vargas near the Cambridge goal but her contested shot went wide after a collision with a defender. The next two quality looks were by Alli Treadwell, who hit the crossbar with a shot in the 58th minute and sent a shot just wide in the 64th.
In the 70th minute, Emma Danley’s dangerous shot forced a diving save from Cambridge goalkeeper Olivia Barfield and Bahr’s rebound shot was off the mark. Kaitlyn White had a good look at a header with three minutes remaining, but it also went wide of the goal.
Those missed opportunities haunted the young Region 8-AAAAAA champions — Bayley Skinner, Chloe Kerr and Morgan Moody are the team’s only seniors — but the painful ending doesn’t diminish what was accomplished in one of the best seasons in school history.
“From the beginning of the season to now, this team has come so far team-chemistry wise,” Hill said. “The outside people don’t see the inner workings and the inner dynamics of our team and I think that’s what has gotten us this far. I’m so proud. I’ve got eight starting freshmen, so for them to see this experience helps them as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.