August was a very noteworthy month for Los Angeles Angels prospect and Salt Lake Bees two-way player Jared Walsh.
The 26-year-old Peachtree Ridge grad and former Georgia Bulldogs standout had three major milestones/achievements during the month, starting with breaking a 30-year-old record when he smacked his 31st home run of the season on Aug. 18.
That blast set a new Salt Lake franchise record for left-handed hitters set by 10-time former American League All-Star David Ortiz in 1999.
Then last week, Walsh was named to the 2019 All-Pacific Coast League team as a designated hitter after finishing with a .325 average with 36 homers, 86 RBIs and a 1.109 OPS in 98 games in Salt Lake this summer.
Finally, he was recalled to the Major League for the fifth time this season Sunday when he joined the Los Angeles Angels after the MLB rosters expanded.
The 6-foot, 210-pound lefty is hitting .235 with a pair of RBIs in 38 at bats in 15 major league games as a first baseman, designated hitter and pinch hitter, but has a solid 2.08 ERA with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings over four outings as a relief pitcher for the Angles in this season.
Walsh made 13 outings as a pitcher while in Salt Lake, posting a save and a 4.15 ERA and striking out nine in 13 innings in Triple-A.
All-Star honors for Marsh
Another Gwinnett grad and Angels prospect also earned All-Star recognition from his minor league this past week.
Buford’s Brandon Marsh was named to the Double-A Southern League’s postseason All-Stars on Wednesday after hitting .300 with seven homers, 42 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 47 runs scored and an .812 OPS in 95 games with the Mobile BayBears.
The 2016 Daily Post Player of the Year joined an All-Star team filled with names familiar to fans in Gwinnett County, including current Gwinnett Stripers Drew Waters (the Southern League MVP), fellow outfielder Cristian Pache and left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson, who all played for the SL's Mississippi Braves.
Bart on the move?
Another Buford grad, San Francisco catching prospect Joey Bart, has also been in the headlines plenty of times in August.
The 2014 Daily Post Player of the Year and former Georgia Tech standout was promoted to the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the Double-A Eastern League on Aug. 9, where he’s hit .307 with four homers, 10 RBIs, three doubles and an .868 OPS over 75 at bats in 21 games since.
In the days that have followed, multiple published reports have indicated Bart could start getting work at either first or third base, even though he is the San Francisco Giants’ top prospect and the club still considers him the eventual heir apparent to Buster Posey behind the plate.
Most recently, the Giants announced on Aug. 20 that Bart will play for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League, which begins play Sept. 18.
The most may have been prompted to get him more at bats after he missed nearly seven weeks earlier this season with a fractured hand after getting hit by a pitch in April.
Despite that setback, Bart his hit .275 with 16 homers, 47 RBIs, 13 doubles and an .812 OPS in 85 combined games in Double-A and Class A (advanced) the season.
Other news and notes
After battling injuries throughout the spring and summer, Norcross grad and former Duke standout left-handed pitcher Graeme Stinson made his professional debut last Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Rays’ affiliate in the rookie Gulf Coast League.
Stinson allowed two hits an an earned run with a strikeout over 2/3 of an inning against the GCL Twins. …
After a slow start, Parkview grad, former Ole Miss standout and 2019 Colorado Rockies fifth-round draft pick Will Ethridge has pitched well over the past month. The 21-year-old right-hander has an 0-1 record, but has allowed just 18 hits and four earned runs and struck out 16 over 19 2/3 innings in his last five outings dating back to Aug. 4. …
Despite a rough outing Sunday, Buford grad, former Clemson standout and Atlanta Braves lefty pitching prospect Jake Higginbotham had a strong stretch of seven straight scoreless outings with the Class A Rome Braves in which went 1-0 with a save and gave up just 14 hits and struck out 19 in 20 innings dating back to July 25.