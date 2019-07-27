Connor Bennett may have had his scoreless streak out of the bullpen snapped earlier this month, but the Buford grad and current Cincinnati Reds prospect pitcher is continuing a dominant 2019 season in July.
After allowing a run in his second outing since being promoted to Daytona Beach Tortugas, Cincinnati’s affiliate in the Class A (Advanced) Florida State League, on July 16, the 5-foot-9, 212-pound right-hander has thrown three straight scoreless outings, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts over five innings.
Since being promoted from Dayton of the Class A Midwest League on July 13, Bennett, who was selected by the Reds in the 34th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, has allowed just three hits, one earned run and two walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings over five appearances.
While Bennett has been solid throughout four previous seasons since making his professional debut, 2019 has clearly been is finest season.
The 22-year-old is currently a combined 3-4 with 12 saves in 15 opportunities and a 2.12 ERA, and having allowed just 38 hits and 19 walks with 70 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings over 38 combined appearances for Dayton and Daytona Beach.
Included in his work is a stretch of 14 straight outings without giving up a run from June 2 through July 13, and opponents are currently hitting just .221 against Bennett this season.
Early Triple-A results mixed for Clay
Another Buford grad and a former Georgia Tech standout pitcher made his Triple-A debut just over a week ago back home in Gwinnett County, and so far his results have been mixed.
Sam Clay was impressive in his first outing, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts against two hits for the Rochester Red Wings, the Minnesota Twins’ affiliate, in their loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on July 19 at Coolray Field.
The 6-2, 190-pound left-hander’s second outing was a little less successful, though he allowed just one run on one hit inning an inning of work against the Norfolk Tides in Rochester.
Combined with his work for Pensacola in the Double-A Southern League, Clay, who was selected by the Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, is 3-3 with a eight saves in 11 opportunities with a 2.74 ERA, and has allowed just 47 hits and 18 walks with 51 strikeouts over 49 1/3 innings in 33 appearances for 2019.
Meadows tries to keep rolling in July
Grayson grad Parker Meadows has had his ups and downs during the 2019 season, but has been hitting better of late for the West Michigan Whitecaps of the Midwest League.
The 6-5, 205-pound outfielder, who was taken I the second round of the 2018 draft by the Detroit Tigers, is hitting just .230 with six home runs, 29 RBIs, 11 doubles, eight stolen bases and 42 runs scored in 300 at bats over 91 games for the season.
But in his last 10 games, Meadows is 11-for-37 (.297) with three RBIs, four walks and seven runs scored.
The brother of fellow Grayson grad and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows, Parker Meadows is currently ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Tigers’ organization by MLB.com.
Who’s hot
Though he is struggling hitting .199 for the season, Brookwood grad, 2018 Daily Post Player of the Year and current Miami Marlins catching prospect Will Banfield has been driving in plenty of runs of late, with nine RBIs in his last 10 games for the Clinton Lumber Kings of the Midwest League …
Duluth grad, former Clemson standout and Oakland Athletics left-handed pitching prospect Zack Erwin has allowed just one earned run and struck out 12, and recorded four saves covering 12 1/3 innings in his last 10 outings for Midland of the Double-A Texas League dating back to June 16 …
Archer grad and promising Texas Rangers first base prospect Curtis Terry is 11-for-36 (.306) in his last 10 games for the Down East Wood Ducks of the Class A (Advanced) Carolina League. He his hitting .291 with 19 homers and 61 combined games for Down East and Class A Hickory for the season.