MILTON — Just one of those nights.
That was the best way Grayson head football coach Adam Carter could sum up Friday night’s matchup against Milton in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals. The Rams dug a first-half hole and never recovered, ending their season with a 35-12 loss at the hands of the Eagles.
“It’s just one of those games, man,” Carter said. “If you go back and watch, we probably got beat in all aspects. We gave up the big play on defense. We knew coming in that it was going to be one of those things. You either stop the big play or not. If you can’t stop the big play against them cats with (Debron Gatling) and (Marc Essley), it’s going to be a long night. And it was.”
The Rams (10-3) had a hard time containing Milton 4-star wide receiver/defensive back Debron Gatling, who scored three touchdowns on the night, two offensively and one defensively. The junior caught four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in the second half.
Gatling’s pick-six came at a terrible time for the Rams. Trailing the Eagles 21-9 late in the third quarter, the Rams were facing a third-and-6 from the Eagle 23. A touchdown for the Rams would have made it a one-possession game heading into the fourth quarter.
Instead, Gatling cut in front of a Jeff Davis pass attempt and weaved his way through the Grayson defense on his way to a touchdown. That gave Milton a 28-9 lead with 1:29 left in the third quarter and ultimately ended the Rams hopes of a comeback.
“We got a couple of three-and-outs and were like OK, we’ve got a little shot right here,” Carter said. “Obviously (the interception) takes the wind out of your sails. Football is a four-quarter game and you’ll never be able to put one play and say that was the difference. We’ll have to watch it and fix it and get better.”
The Rams bounced back with a field goal to make it a two-possession game, 28-12 with 9:59 left in the fourth quarter.
But the Eagles responded with their one and only touchdown drive of the second half, a 9-play, 79-yard drive that was capped by a 22-yard touchdown run on fourth-an-inches by Scott Moskowitz.
Davis was sacked five times on the night and the Rams struggled to establish a running game. Joe Taylor was held to just 45 yards rushing on nine carries. As a team, the Rams were held to 75 yards rushing on 22 carries.
“You don’t really hear about all of their dudes on defense, but that’s a really good football team,” Carter said. “They did a lot of good stuff and whipped us in multiple spots. On the field, coaching, everything. It was one of them nights.”
The Rams opened the scoring on the first drive of the night with an 81-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Kylan Fox. The score came on third-and-11 when Davis dropped a beautiful pass into the hands of Fox and let his 6-foot-5 tight end do the rest.
A missed extra point kept the score 6-0 with 10:26 left in the first quarter and the Eagles answered right back with a quick five-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Luke Nickel to Gatling.
The Rams regained a slim 9-7 lead after kicking a field goal on their next offensive drive of the night. They marched into Eagle territory thanks to a 46-yard catch-and-run from Davis to Caden High before stalling out at the 23.
From there, the Rams didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
Milton fired back with another touchdown drive to retake the lead, 14-9. Nickel tossed his second touchdown of the night to Marc Essley and the score was all set up by a big third-down conversion from Nickel to Gatling three plays prior.
Late in the second quarter, the Eagles converted another big third down, this time on third-and-14.
Nickel hooked up with Gatling again on third down and two plays later, the Eagles were celebrating again after a 37-yard touchdown pass from Nickel to Gatling gave the hosts a 21-9 lead with 26 seconds remaining before halftime.
The Milton quarterback was nearly perfect in the first half, completing 8 of 9 for 117 yards and three touchdowns while Gatling was on the receiving end of half of them for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
A win for the Rams would have given them three consecutive appearances in the state semifinals. They won the state championship two seasons ago and lost to Collins Hill in the semifinals last season.
MILTON 35, GRAYSON 12
Grayson 9 0 0 3 - 12
Milton 14 7 7 7 – 35
FIRST QUARTER
Grayson: Kylan Fox 81 pass from Jeff Davis (Kick failed) 10:26
Milton: Debron Gatling 30 pass from Luke Nickel (kick) 8:00
Grayson: Paul Duncan 40 field goal, 4:50
Milton: Marc Essley 14 pass from Nickel (kick) 1:57
SECOND QUARTER
Milton: Gatling 37 pass from Nickel (kick) :26
THIRD QUARTER
Milton: Gatling 80 interception return (kick) 1:29
FOURTH QUARTER
Grayson: Jimmy Gonzalez 25 field goal, 9:59
Milton: Scott Moskowitz 22 run (kick) 5:17
