MILTON — Thanks to its opponent's fourth-quarter offensive awakening, a Gwinnett regular in the state football quarterfinals will be absent in 2020.
Archer's bid for a fourth straight quarterfinal appearance was dashed in the fourth quarter of Friday's Class AAAAAAA second-round matchup with Milton despite taking a game-long lead into the final period. The Eagles responded by scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns to force a season-saving rally and eventually topple the Tigers, 17-9.
Jordan McDonald scored Milton's go-ahead touchdown from 11 yards with 9:45 remaining in the game, immediately erasing a 9-3 deficit that had haunted the Eagles since the first half. Quarterback Adam Freas sealed his team's victory with a scoring run on the next Milton possession and put an Archer (7-5) rally out of the realm of possibility, ending the Tigers' season earlier than what they're accustomed to.
"We had a chance to capitalize a couple of times, and we didn't," Archer head coach Andy Dyer said. "We had good field position in the first half and good field position a couple of times in the second half. We stopped ourselves a few times and that hurts."
With the win, No. 7 Milton (11-0) advances to the AAAAAAA quarterfinals for the second time in three years and faces Lowndes. The Eagles' last trip in 2018 resulted in their first state championship and a perfect 15-0 season. Still undefeated, they have a chance to match that team's success.
Prior to the fourth quarter, 10th-ranked Archer mounted its small but long-lasting lead by trading in big yardage totals for a stingy defense and capitalization of early mistakes by No. 7 Milton (11-0). An early safety paired with a 4-yard Renoldo Spivey TD run was all the scoring the Tigers needed to stay in front, as the Eagles continuously stalled drives with untimely penalties and threw a pair of interceptions pulled down by Edwin Mangual and Caleb Wooden.
But the second half saw a rejuvenated Milton seep its way back into control by dominating the line of scrimmage. That's when McDonald piled up 87 of his team-best 132 rushing yards and L.T. Overton, an emerging star defensive end who projects as one of the nation's top sophomore prospects, recorded two of his four sacks on the night and an additional tackle for loss. Archer notched just two first downs after halftime.
"(Milton head coach Adam Clack) does a great job," Dyer said. "He has some really talented players. At the end of the day you've got to win the line scrimmage and they took that over in the second half."
The Tigers scored all nine of their points without Milton touching the ball in between — at least not after Freas fumbled a botched snap on his own 19 late in the first quarter. Archer quickly swarmed the loose ball in the end zone for a quick two points via safety, then added seven more on the ensuing drive with a Spivey run.
Milton used favorable field position to answer on its next possession but was still forced to settle for a field goal after a key third-down sack from Jake Craven. Eagles kicker Jason Aussin barely cleared the crossbar from 39 yards to cut Archer's lead to six.
Freas was then intercepted on the next Milton drive with Mangual easily snagging the overthrown pass in the end zone, securing the Tigers' halftime advantage. A defensive stalemate dominated the third quarter as neither team marched beyond their opponent's 48-yard line.
Now starting its offseason, Archer heads back to the drawing board to begin preparation for another year of AAAAAAA contention in 2021.
"We'll rest a little bit and then we'll get back to work," Dyer said. "That's what we do."
MILTON 17, ARCHER 9
Archer 9 0 0 0 — 9
Milton 0 3 0 14 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
Archer: Safety, 4:57
Archer: Renoldo Spivey 4 run (Javier Juarez kick), 3:10
SECOND QUARTER
Milton: Jason Aussin 39 FG, 9:27
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Milton: Jordan McDonald 11 run (Aussin kick), 9:45
Milton: Adam Freas 5 run (Aussin kick), 5:48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.