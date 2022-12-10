ATLANTA — It was never a matter of if Mill Creek would win a state championship in football, but when.
The dream of winning a state championship turned into a reality Saturday night after the Hawks ran roughshod over Carrollton, scoring a school record and a state championship game record 70 points on their way to a 70-35 dismantling of the Trojans to win the program’s first state championship since the school’s inception in 2004.
For head coach Josh Lovelady, who has been a part of the Hawks coaching staff since the school opened in 2004, it’s a moment he will never forget.
“It’s unbelievable,” Lovelady said. “We were in a sense, building lockers, to now we’re holding a state championship trophy. That’s a long road that doesn’t come easy. It took a lot of hard work, (longtime head coach) Shannon Jarvis started this. We’re not here if he didn’t start that fire. We just put more logs on that fire.”
Jarvis served as the Hawks' head coach from 2004-2018 and came close to winning state championships in both 2015 and 2016, when his teams made the Final Four. The Hawks were one game short of playing for a state championship in each of those two seasons.
Lovelady, who has served as the head coach since 2019, was a member of the coaching staff during that time, as was Jed Hodges, the Hawks’ longtime defensive line coach, and special teams coordinator.
Having been through the many ups and downs of coaching over the past two decades plus, Hodges said the Hawks couldn’t have accomplished this goal without a lot of things falling into place.
“It’s so fulfilling to do it the way we’ve done it,” Hodges said. “These kids have been such great competitors coming up. We’ve been knocking on the door of this thing for quite a while now. They never deterred. Our coaches worked their butts off for these kids and the kids returned it back to us. It’s just a big love affair. When we hug them, we mean it and they’ll give it back to us.”
Team before me is a motto Lovelady has preached since Day 1. He said after the win Saturday night that the victory isn’t about him as a coach, but about what they were able to accomplish as a team.
“It’s not about me, it’s about us,” Lovelady said. “I’m just so proud. It’s a wonderful feeling, but it’s wonderful because we did it the right way. I know that’s just my opinion, but by golly we did it the right way with our kids. I’ve got so many youth pictures of our kids that were wearing little baggy uniforms. All of those guys played together at 10 years old and now they’re here. That’s what makes it special.”
Two other members remain from the original 2004 coaching staff at Mill Creek. Lovelady and Hodges are joined by Doug Jones, who serves as ninth grade assistant, and Greg Jarvis, the longtime director of football operations.
All four basked in the victory after senior quarterback Hayden Clark took one final knee to end the game Saturday night and Clark couldn’t have been happier to help give his coaching staff its first state championship at Mill Creek.
“I know this means a lot for him,” Clark said of Lovelady. "He’s been waiting for all of these guys to win, especially from the 2023 class. We knew we were going to get the ring. We knew it since our eighth grade year when we were balling out. We came up here and changed the program, but the coaches taught us the culture. The culture is really what brought us together and I know Coach Lovelady is loving the moment right now. He’s been here from the beginning.”
