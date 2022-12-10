Mill Creek vs. Carrollton Trojans, Saturday 10, 2022

Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady, left, and defensive line coach Jed Hodges, also special teams coordinator, right, have been on the Hawks' staff since the high school opened in 2004. In this photo, Lovelady and Hodges pose alongside Lovelady's daughter Reese, and the Class AAAAAAA state championship trophy on Dec. 10, 2022 in Atlanta.

 Jim Blackburn

ATLANTA — It was never a matter of if Mill Creek would win a state championship in football, but when.

The dream of winning a state championship turned into a reality Saturday night after the Hawks ran roughshod over Carrollton, scoring a school record and a state championship game record 70 points on their way to a 70-35 dismantling of the Trojans to win the program’s first state championship since the school’s inception in 2004.

