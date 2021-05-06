Mill Creek senior Parker Emmett committed this week to the University of Albany (N.Y.) men’s lacrosse program.
Emmett helped the Hawks to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA-AAAAAA state playoffs this season. He finished with 69 points (51 goals, 18 assists) and 56 groundballs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.