urgent Mill Creek's Morgan Vasseur commits to Louisville From Staff Reports Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mill Creek's Morgan Vasseur (13) and Mountain View's Maria Palomba (7) fight for the ball during Friday’s game played at Mill Creek High School. (Photo: Craig Cappy) Craig Cappy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mill Creek junior Morgan Vasseur committed Thursday to the University of Louisville women’s lacrosse program. Vasseur plays in the defense and in the midfield. Louisville's roster already includes another Mill Creek grad, freshman goalie Juliana Pleck. Recommended for you +5 GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 24-26 Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Morgan Vasseur Juliana Pleck Sport Louisville Lacrosse Midfield Program Roster More Sports Sports urgent Mill Creek's Morgan Vasseur commits to Louisville From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent ITA South Regional singles, doubles titles go to Georgia Gwinnett College men's tennis From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Georgia Gwinnett College women's tennis sweeps ITA South Regional titles in singles, doubles From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Gwinnett Stripers swept by Durham Bulls in Thursday doubleheader From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest The children who are locked up for the political beliefs of their parents Lane closures expected on Interstate 85 in October for work on new Gravel Springs Road interchange House votes to approve 2022 National Defense Authorization Act The Crowne Plaza — the first four-star hotel in Norcross — announces its opening Here's what it's like inside a field hospital treating migrants at the US southern border » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMiss Gwinnett crowned at Gwinnett County Fair'I don't think they are going anywhere' —Joro spiders not dangerous but are here to stayBody found in Lake Lanier last week identified as Gwinnett County manMan found dead in Snellville area home, Gwinnett police sayHow to start the Mediterranean diet — meal by mealGwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her homeThis is the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in GeorgiaGwinnett police searching for suspect in triple shooting that killed one at a Norcross karaoke barTRENT LIND: Piedmont Eastside Hospital patients with COVID-19 are overwhelmingly unvaccinatedGwinnett County resident to compete for Miss Georgia title CollectionsON THE MARKET: Pool, wooded backyard with koi pond highlight this Suwanee estateWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 19, 2021GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 17-19IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 13-19PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 20MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Brookwood High School Homecoming ParadeWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 13PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 20Oldest national parks in America CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated (9)Gwinnett BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson: No transit referendum in 2022, but short-term projects are being considered (5)Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)Former Brunswick prosecutor indicted in Ahmaud Arbery case (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)Biden administration expresses horror over images of Border Patrol confronting migrants (1)Ex-Oklahoma QB leads SMU into opener vs. Abilene Christian (1)Snellville police say one of their officers injured in car crash on Scenic Highway (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: With just 2 weeks remaining in regular season play, how long will it take the Atlanta Braves to clinch the NL East? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: The Braves will clinch the NL East sooner rather than later. The Braves will make it a nail biter and clinch the NL East at the very last minute. I hope the Braves clinch the NL East but I'm afraid they will blow it. I'm not a Braves fan. I prefer another MLB team. I am not a baseball fan. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.