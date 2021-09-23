x_KEN0479.jpg

Mill Creek's Morgan Vasseur (13) and Mountain View's Maria Palomba (7) fight for the ball during Friday’s game played at Mill Creek High School. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

Mill Creek junior Morgan Vasseur committed Thursday to the University of Louisville women’s lacrosse program.

Vasseur plays in the defense and in the midfield. Louisville's roster already includes another Mill Creek grad, freshman goalie Juliana Pleck.

