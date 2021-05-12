Mercer senior Micayla Rood, a Mill Creek grad, was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection in women’s softball on Wednesday.
It was the fifth postseason honor from the SoCon for Rodd, the 2018 Freshman of the Year, All-Freshman and first-team all-conference selection. She was a second-team selection in 2019. She is hitting .355 with 29 runs, 44 hits and 15 stolen bases this season.
Norcross grad Kelly Schmidt, a senior at East Tennessee State, earned second-team honors, as did Samford sophomore Amanda Briskin, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad.
