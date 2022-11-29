©Dale Zanine 2022_04_18 0385.jpg

Mill Creek's Maya Zmistowski (6) kicks the ball against East Coweta during Monday’s playoff game at Mill Creek High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Mill Creek junior Maya Zmistowski committed Monday to the Georgia Southern University women’s soccer program.

Zmistowski helped the Hawks to the Region 8-AAAAAAA state title and a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season. She was an all-county selection and a first-team all-region selection.

