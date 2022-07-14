x_MSC4115.jpg
Mill Creek's Makhail Wood (4) picks up a first down as West Forsyth's Grey Brockman (27) tries to push him out of bounds during Friday’s game played at Mill Creek.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

Mill Creek senior Makhail Wood committed Tuesday to the Eastern Michigan University football program.

Wood, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver, had 23 catches for 361 yards (15.7 average) and four touchdowns last season for the Hawks’ state quarterfinal team.

