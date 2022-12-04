Mill Creek’s Luke Kalarickal and North Gwinnett’s Tori Meyer earned the top honors from the county’s coaches at the Gwinnett All-County Cross Country Awards Ceremony.
Kalarickal was selected as the Boys Runner of the Year, and Meyer was the Girls Runner of the Year. Kalarickal was ninth in Class AAAAAAA, as well as county and region champion this season. Meyer was 16th at state along with winning region and county titles.
The Boys Coach of the Year award was shared by Mill Creek’s Andy Christie and Brookwood’s Ben Dehnke, while the Girls Coach of the Year went to both Brookwood’s Lauren Harrison and Wesleyan’s Chad McDaniel.
Two new members were inducted into the Gwinnett County Cross Country Hall of Fame — longtime Parkview coach Richard King and former Parkview runner Jeremy Hauch — at the event.
The following athletes also earned awards:
All-County Girls Team
Emily Cragin, Archer
Macy Felton, Brookwood
Jillian Rovie, Brookwood
Allie Wardle, Brookwood
Kaitlyn Park, Duluth
Layla Melton, Hebron Christian
Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek
Jewel Wells, Mill Creek
Kyra Andrews, Norcross
Emily Rodriguez, Norcross
Kate Lewis, North Gwinnett
Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett
Haley Primm, Parkview
Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge
Destiny Osemwengie, Peachtree Ridge
Julie Ann Bush, Wesleyan
Abigail Glover, Wesleyan
Eva Murphy, Wesleyan
Ella Richards, Wesleyan
Ansley Voss, Wesleyan
All-County Boys Team
Steven McCartney, Archer
Carter Dehnke, Brookwood
Austin Dezwart, Brookwood
Don Presley, Brookwood
Charlie Thomas, Brookwood
Alexander Thompson, Brookwood
Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill
Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill
Chance Jones, Dacula
Colton Harsh, Greater Atlanta Christian
Dylan Stone, Lanier
Luka Kalarickal, Mill Creek
Dylan Lucas, Mill Creek
Gavin Mathieu, Mill Creek
Haydn Hermansen, North Gwinnett
Jack Holcomb, Parkview
Kadin McAllister, Parkview
David Garcia, Parkview
Christopher Izzo, Wesleyan
Wood Moore, Wesleyan
Honorable Mention All-County
Natalie Hoenshel, Archer; Jonah Ferguson, Archer; Mariel Ruiz, Berkmar; Franco Cruz, Berkmar; Ashley Sanchez, Brookwood; Truitt Fowler, Brookwood; Abby Wood, Buford; Carter Hales, Buford; Katelyn Getchey, Collins Hill; Truth Mattison, Collins Hill; Riley King, Dacula; Jacob Niles, Dacula; Sydnee Williams, Duluth; Danial Hazeem, Duluth; Addison Alsobrook, GAC; Simran Mithra, GAC; Ellen Gunji, Hebron Christian; Anderson Mathias, Hebron; Alexis Wright, Lanier; Cooper Phillips, Lanier; Jacqueline Lopez, Meadowcreek; Cris Miranda, Meadowcreek; Hanna Williamson, Mill Creek; Jack Tillman, Mill Creek; Mackenzie Jennings, Mountain View; Josiah Cleveland, Mountain View; Elkin Regina, Norcross; John Goodwin, Norcross; Aurora Streleckis, North Gwinnett; Moses Mitchell, North Gwinnett; Citlali Diaz, Parkview; Kaleb Tesfaye, Parkview; Mariska Susanto, Peachtree Ridge; Dylan Debriere, Peachtree Ridge; Trinity Iverson, Providence Christian; Nicolas Hicks, Providence; Zarvion Chase, Shiloh; Mintasinot Zawudie, Shiloh; Anne McSweeney, Wesleyan; Andrew Cook, Wesleyan
