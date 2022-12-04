Fi8S6vYXwAIEfA6.jpeg

North Gwinnett's Tori Meyer, left, and Mill Creek's Luke Kalarickal, right, were named runners of the year by the Gwinnett County cross country coaches.

 Special Photo

Mill Creek’s Luke Kalarickal and North Gwinnett’s Tori Meyer earned the top honors from the county’s coaches at the Gwinnett All-County Cross Country Awards Ceremony.

Kalarickal was selected as the Boys Runner of the Year, and Meyer was the Girls Runner of the Year. Kalarickal was ninth in Class AAAAAAA, as well as county and region champion this season. Meyer was 16th at state along with winning region and county titles.

