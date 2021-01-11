Mill Creek junior Lauren Dobbs has committed to the Kennesaw State University women’s lacrosse program.
Dobbs, a midfielder, helped Mill Creek to a state runner-up finish in 2019, and her 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also plays basketball for the Hawks.
