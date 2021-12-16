Mill Creek took home the top honors on the All-Area 8-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA Flag Football Team voted on by the league’s coaches.
The Hawks’ Kendall Wilson was the Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Reignah Mulkin was Defensive Player of the Year. Mill Creek’s coaching staff also took home awards with Alan Tallman at Head Coach of the Year and Drew Kindig as Assistant Coach of the Year.
The coaches also recognized the following all-area teams and academic superlatives:
First-Team Offense
QB Ainsley Burnette, Mountain View
QB Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek
RB Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek
RB Karsen Phillips, Mountain View
C Megan Connor, Mountain View
C Olivia Ebenreck, Peachtree Ridge
WR Anne Friese, Mill Creek
WR Taylor Clark, Mountain View
WR Sophia Nunez, Mountain View
WR Madison Jenkins, Peachtree Ridge
WR Charley Lacey, North Gwinnett
ATH Reignah Mulkin, Mill Creek
ATH Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge
First-Team Defense
DB Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek
DB Sophia Nunez, Mountain View
DB Taylor Clark, Mountain View
DB Robin Pouncey, Peachtree Ridge
DB Charley Lacey, North Gwinnett
LB Lauren Dobbs, Mill Creek
LB Paris Samuel, Mountain View
LB Malia Burkes, Peachtree Ridge
LB Emma Stewart, North Gwinnett
LB Jasmin Camp, Collins Hill
RS Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek
RS Adrianna Ndouma, Dacula
RS Celeste Welch, Peachtree Ridge
Second-Team Offense
QB Jessica Kimbrough, Peachtree Ridge; QB Claire Krajec, Collins Hill; RB Kate Lewis, Mill Creek; RB Jasmin Camp, Collins Hill; C Maia Mumpfield, Dacula; C Elizabeth Robison, Peachtree Ridge; WR Kat Wilson, Mill Creek; WR Nina Solomon, Mountain View; WR Nickaya Knox, Dacula; WR Lola Orimogunje, Peachtree Ridge; WR Sydney Kolacki, Collins Hill; ATH Dylan Lamberth, North Gwinnett; ATH Julysa Hyde, Mountain View
Second-Team Defense
DB Kendall Wilson, Mill Creek; DB Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek; DB Makaila Eldridge, Dacula; DB Jasmine Deitsch, Mountain View; DB Eva Caputo, North Gwinnett; LB Lexi Tinker, Mill Creek; LB Lindsey Law, Mountain View; LB Jaime Shelton, Mountain View; LB Anne Friese, Mill Creek; LB Elham Inusah, Dacula; RS Anderlyn Burford, Dacula; RS Bella Primus, North Gwinnett; RS Ebbie Ayetan, Mountain View
