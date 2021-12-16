Mill Creek took home the top honors on the All-Area 8-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA Flag Football Team voted on by the league’s coaches.

The Hawks’ Kendall Wilson was the Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Reignah Mulkin was Defensive Player of the Year. Mill Creek’s coaching staff also took home awards with Alan Tallman at Head Coach of the Year and Drew Kindig as Assistant Coach of the Year.

The coaches also recognized the following all-area teams and academic superlatives:

First-Team Offense

QB Ainsley Burnette, Mountain View

QB Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek

RB Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek

RB Karsen Phillips, Mountain View

C Megan Connor, Mountain View

C Olivia Ebenreck, Peachtree Ridge

WR Anne Friese, Mill Creek

WR Taylor Clark, Mountain View

WR Sophia Nunez, Mountain View

WR Madison Jenkins, Peachtree Ridge

WR Charley Lacey, North Gwinnett

ATH Reignah Mulkin, Mill Creek

ATH Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge

First-Team Defense

DB Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek

DB Sophia Nunez, Mountain View

DB Taylor Clark, Mountain View

DB Robin Pouncey, Peachtree Ridge

DB Charley Lacey, North Gwinnett

LB Lauren Dobbs, Mill Creek

LB Paris Samuel, Mountain View

LB Malia Burkes, Peachtree Ridge

LB Emma Stewart, North Gwinnett

LB Jasmin Camp, Collins Hill

RS Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek

RS Adrianna Ndouma, Dacula

RS Celeste Welch, Peachtree Ridge

Second-Team Offense

QB Jessica Kimbrough, Peachtree Ridge; QB Claire Krajec, Collins Hill; RB Kate Lewis, Mill Creek; RB Jasmin Camp, Collins Hill; C Maia Mumpfield, Dacula; C Elizabeth Robison, Peachtree Ridge; WR Kat Wilson, Mill Creek; WR Nina Solomon, Mountain View; WR Nickaya Knox, Dacula; WR Lola Orimogunje, Peachtree Ridge; WR Sydney Kolacki, Collins Hill; ATH Dylan Lamberth, North Gwinnett; ATH Julysa Hyde, Mountain View

Second-Team Defense

DB Kendall Wilson, Mill Creek; DB Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek; DB Makaila Eldridge, Dacula; DB Jasmine Deitsch, Mountain View; DB Eva Caputo, North Gwinnett; LB Lexi Tinker, Mill Creek; LB Lindsey Law, Mountain View; LB Jaime Shelton, Mountain View; LB Anne Friese, Mill Creek; LB Elham Inusah, Dacula; RS Anderlyn Burford, Dacula; RS Bella Primus, North Gwinnett; RS Ebbie Ayetan, Mountain View

Scholar-Athlete Award (highest GPA on the team)

Dacula: Ariyana Abodunrin

Mill Creek: Lael Ayala

Mountain View: Lindsey Law

North Gwinnett: Harmon Izabella

Peachtree Ridge: Autumn Spain

