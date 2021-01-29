Mill Creek senior Josh Battle committed Friday to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football program.
Battle was a second-team all-county running back by the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett in 2020. He rushed for 919 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He also was a key defensive player and made 32 tackles with three sacks.
