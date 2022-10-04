Charlie Thomas.jpg

Charlie Thomas

Mill Creek’s Jewel Wells and Brookwood’s Charlie Thomas were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday.

Wells finished 34th in the Championship Girls race at the Alexander/Asics Invitational with a time of 19 minutes, 4.64 seconds, and Thomas was 37th in the Championship Boys race in 15:53.30.

