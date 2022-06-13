©Dale Zanine 2021_09_03 00281.JPG
Mill Creek’s Kevin Mitchell (7), Gavin Guerra (44) and Jamal Anderson (1) wrap up Dacula’s Anthony Blackmon (33) during a 2021 game at Dacula High School.

Mill Creek’s Jamal Anderson committed Monday to the Clemson University football program.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound linebacker, a rising senior, earned first-team all-county honors from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett last season, as well as all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association after helping the Hawks to the state quarterfinals. He finished with 78 tackles (53 solos, seven for losses), four sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Anderson is a four-star prospect and the No. 17 prospect in Georgia, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him at No. 173 nationally. He is the son of former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson.

