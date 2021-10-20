urgent Mill Creek's Jake Peters, Brookwood's Macy Felton named Gwinnett runners of the week From Staff Reports Oct 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jake Peters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mill Creek’s Jake Peters and Brookwood’s Macy Felton were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches Wednesday. Peters placed 20th overall in the Coach Wood Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, 58 seconds. Felton ran 19:38 for a 45th-place finish at the Coach Wood Invitational. Recommended for you +10 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Oct. 18 The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags Jake Peters Macy Felton Invitational Gwinnett Sport Cross Country Brian Kemp picks former GCPS Superintendent J. POLL: October is National Apple Month. What's your favorite way to eat apples? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: In a pie. Sliced up. In a cobbler. The way it came off the tree (after washing, of course) Apple cider Apple tarts. Slices with peanut butter. In a salad. Apple fritters. I like to eat apples in a different way than listed. I don't like apples. Vote View Results
