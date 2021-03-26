GREENSBORO, N.C. — Georgia Bulldogs freshman and Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey earned All-American honors in a third event Friday night at the NCAA Championships.
Magahey finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 32.92 seconds. He won the NCAA title in the 500 free the previous night, and also earned All-American honors in the 800 free relay.
