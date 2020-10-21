Mill Creek’s Isabelle Hahn and Ethan Nordman were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches.
Hahn was 36th overall among girls runners at the Coach Wood Invitational with a time of 19 minutes, 20.05 seconds. Nordman finished 18th overall in the boys race at Coach Wood with a time of 15:41.15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.