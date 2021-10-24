urgent Mill Creek's Hutch Ezell commits to Young Harris From Staff Reports Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hutch Ezell Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mill Creek senior Hutch Ezell committed Saturday to the Young Harris College baseball program. Ezell is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound catcher who helped the Hawks to last season’s Region 8-AAAAAAA title. Recommended for you +101 100 actors who served in the military Stacker takes a look at 100 actors who served in the military. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 