With last Friday’s win over Westlake, Mill Creek’s football team guaranteed a historic season by matching the deepest playoff run in program history.
The Hawks achieved a feat accomplished by both the 2015 and 2016 teams, who lost to eventual state champions Colquitt County and Grayson, respectively, in the state semifinals. Those two teams each won a school-record 13 games, a total this year’s team can tie with a victory Friday over Milton in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four at Lakewood Stadium.
Before turning their attention to that game — a 5 p.m. start as part of a Georgia Public Broadcasting doubleheader capped by Langston Hughes vs. Rome — they took a moment after last weekend’s win to appreciate its program-best run.
“It’s very exciting,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “We’ve just talked about being 1-0 and stacking them every week. But I think the idea for our community, for our program and for our kids — they’ve been working extremely hard — we’re excited to be in the Final Four.”
One more victory will put Mill Creek (12-1) in the state finals for the first time, but it will require getting past Region 6-AAAAAAA champion Milton (10-3), which has won eight straight since a 21-7 loss to North Cobb on Sept. 23. The Eagles, last year’s state runner-up to Collins Hill, knocked Mill Creek out of the 2021 playoffs in the quarterfinal round at Milton.
The Hawks were viewed as heavy underdogs last season to a Milton team loaded with top prospects — like the state’s No. 1 prospect L.T. Overton (now at Texas A&M) — but they battled the Eagles until the end in a 36-27 loss. Down 22-17 at halftime after giving up a trio of long scoring plays (a 93-yard run, a 57-yard pass and a 55-yard fumble return), Mill Creek opened the second half with a touchdown to go up 24-22 and stayed within 29-27 until Milton’s massive line wore down the smaller Hawks on a 13-play, 90-yard drive that drained most of the fourth quarter clock. Big running back Jordan McDonald, now at Central Florida, spent most of that drive in the Wildcat formation. It took McDonald three shots to get in from the 3-yard line, but his 1-yard run with 3:25 left finished off Mill Creek’s upset hopes.
Milton lost some key players off its 2021 roster, but it still returns plenty of talent for new head coach Ben Reaves Jr., who was promoted from offensive coordinator in the offseason.
“Some of (the Milton) players are there from last year, some of our players that played last year are here still,” Lovelady said after the win over Westlake. “It’s probably going to be one of those deals where you play somebody you lost to, and you always look at, ‘What mistakes did we make? What can we fix?’ They’ve got a new staff over there, so who knows as far as Xs and Os. … We’re excited about it.”
Milton, whose run to the 2018 state title included a second-round win over Mill Creek, opened this year’s playoffs with a 28-14 victory over Cherokee. It has defeated Gwinnett teams in the past two rounds, topping Norcross 30-23 in the second round and Grayson 35-12 in last Friday’s quarterfinals. Milton quarterback Luke Nickel (2,392 passing yards, 22 TDs) has a talented group of receivers led by Debron Gatling, who has 67 catches for 919 yards and nine TDs, and has a ground game led by 1,000-yard rusher Scott Moskowitz. Gatling had a 37-yard TD catch from Nickel and an 87-yard interception for a TD in the win over Grayson.
While Milton is accustomed to Final Four games in recent seasons, it has been six years since Mill Creek has reached this round.
“It means a lot (to make the semifinals),” Mill Creek junior Trajen Greco said. “Last year we got to this point (in the quarterfinals) and obviously we took a loss, so it means a lot to win. This is our third time making it there and we get to see Milton again. Hopefully, we can get some redemption.”
There is no question Mill Creek enters the semifinal on a hot streak.
The Hawks have forced a running clock in each of their three state playoff wins over Meadowcreek (59-22), North Cobb (43-7) and Westlake (38-14), and their starting defense has allowed just seven points in the postseason.
“Every week our kids continue to be unselfish,” Lovelady said. “It doesn’t matter who gets the ball. It doesn’t matter who’s getting the tackles. They just like playing with each other and they like winning. It’s hard these days to find kids that don’t worry about those things. But they just like playing ball.”
The Mill Creek starting defense excelled again in the victory over Westlake, getting two interceptions from Greco (three pass breakups, five tackles) and one from the state’s No. 1-ranked senior, Caleb Downs (five tackles, two pass breakups). Jaiden Patterson (four tackles, one pass breakup, one blocked field goal), Devin Ancrum (five tackles, one for loss, one fumble recovery), Josh Anglin (seven tackles, six solos), Jamal Anderson (two QB hurries, one sack, one caused turnover) and Langston Agee (three tackles, one sack) also stood out on that side of the ball.
Cam Robinson starred on the offense against Westlake with 16 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns, Downs had 77 yards and a TD, Anderson had three catches for 47 yards and Makhail Wood had five catches for 44 yards and a score. Quarterback Hayden Clark threw a TD pass and had 115 total yards, giving him 1,999 passing yards and 22 TDs to one interception on the season. Wood (48-862-10) is pushing 1,000 receiving yards on the season, and Robinson has 1,450 rushing yards with 18 TDs, in addition to 22 catches for 246 yards and three more TDs. Cooper Bothwell led the line in the quarterfinals with a winning grade and two pancake blocks.
Kicker Jacob Ulrich was 5-for-5 on PATs with a field goal, and put six of his seven kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. While Mill Creek doesn’t punt often — 36 through 13 games — Ulrich averages 42 yards per punt.
Mill Creek is Gwinnett’s last remaining team in the state football playoffs — a rarity to have such a small representation from the county at this stage of the postseason. Since 2006, Gwinnett has sported at least one state championship football team every season except two (2015 and 2018).
A Gwinnett team has won the AAAAAAA state title the past two seasons with Collins Hill defeating Milton in the 2021 finals and Grayson beating Collins Hill in the 2020 title game.
Recommended for you
John Berry opened his annual Christmas Tour with a show Nov. 18 at Sugar Hill's Eagle Theater. Click for more.PHOTOS: John Berry plays Sugar Hill's Eagle Theater
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.