With last Friday’s win over Westlake, Mill Creek’s football team guaranteed a historic season by matching the deepest playoff run in program history.

The Hawks achieved a feat accomplished by both the 2015 and 2016 teams, who lost to eventual state champions Colquitt County and Grayson, respectively, in the state semifinals. Those two teams each won a school-record 13 games, a total this year’s team can tie with a victory Friday over Milton in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four at Lakewood Stadium.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports