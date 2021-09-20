urgent Mill Creek's Haedyn McGrath commits to Pfeiffer From Staff Reports Sep 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Haedyn McGrath Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mill Creek senior Haedyn McGrath committed Friday to the Pfeiffer University (N.C.) women’s volleyball program. McGrath is a 6-foot-1 middle blocker and right side who plays club volleyball for Atlanta Extreme. Recommended for you +52 PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, Eighth Grade Lawrenceville vs. Shiloh at Rhodes Jordan Park Photos: Youth Sports Pictures Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Haedyn Mcgrath Volleyball Pfeiffer University Sport Program Side N.c. Blocker More Sports Sports urgent Gwinnett Football League Athletes of the Week From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Mill Creek's Haedyn McGrath commits to Pfeiffer From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange Packers shake off opening loss, down Lions Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange Coach: Bryson DeChambeau wishes Brooks Koepka feud was 'over' Field Level Media 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Cleaning out the attic, journalist discovers two letters written to him by the Unabomber A nurse's training didn't protect her from vaccine misinformation. Now, she's one of the victims of Covid-19 Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him FedEx is raising its shipping rates More than 200 companies joined a pledge to hit net-zero carbon by 2040 » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles'I don't think they are going anywhere' —Joro spiders not dangerous but are here to stayGwinnett County resident to compete for Miss Georgia titleHow to start the Mediterranean diet — meal by mealMan found dead in Snellville area home, Gwinnett police sayGwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her homeGwinnett police searching for suspect in triple shooting that killed one at a Norcross karaoke barTRENT LIND: Piedmont Eastside Hospital patients with COVID-19 are overwhelmingly unvaccinatedBody found in Lake Lanier last week identified as Gwinnett County manGwinnett County, Georgia DOT installing smart corridor technology at intersectionsGwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 17-19WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 13Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 19, 2021ON THE MARKET: Pool, wooded backyard with koi pond highlight this Suwanee estateON THE MARKET: This unique Lawrenceville area estate boasts 22 acres with ATV trails, four spring-fed pondsIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 13-19PHOTOS: Brookwood High School Homecoming ParadePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 13PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 13 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated (9)Gwinnett BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson: No transit referendum in 2022, but short-term projects are being considered (5)Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)Former Brunswick prosecutor indicted in Ahmaud Arbery case (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)China reports no new local Covid-19 cases for first time since July, as Delta outbreak wanes (1)Ex-Oklahoma QB leads SMU into opener vs. Abilene Christian (1)Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (1)Snellville police say one of their officers injured in car crash on Scenic Highway (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: September is International Update Your Resumé Month. When was the last time you updated your resumé? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. #UpdateYourResumeMonth Sponsored by GaJobSource.com You voted: I've updated my resumé in the last week. I've updated my resumé in the last month. I've updated my resumé in the last 3 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 6 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 12 months. It's been more than one year since I updated my resumé. I have never updated my resumé. I don't have a resumé. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.