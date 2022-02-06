6174ee46737da.image.jpg

Mill Creek's Emily Guy runs in the 2021 Region 8-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships.

 Andrew Weathers

Mill Creek senior Emily Guy has committed to the University of Georgia cross country and track and field program.

Guy was fifth in the Class AAAAAAA state meet as a senior in cross country, in addition to winning the Region 8-AAAAAAA title and placing third at the county meet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.