Mill Creek's Emily Guy to run for Georgia Bulldogs
From Staff Reports
Feb 6, 2022

Mill Creek senior Emily Guy has committed to the University of Georgia cross country and track and field program.

Guy was fifth in the Class AAAAAAA state meet as a senior in cross country, in addition to winning the Region 8-AAAAAAA title and placing third at the county meet. 