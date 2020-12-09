Mill Creek senior Dallis Goodnight earned a prestigious individual award, highlighting 23 Gwinnett fastpitch softball players named this week to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Team.
Goodnight, an Alabama recruit, was named the GACA’s Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
Gwinnett put six players on the AAAAAAA first team — Marisa Miller and Amber Reed of North Gwinnett, Kailyn Jones and Kylie Macy of Grayson and Faith Barth and Katelynn Walls of Archer. The second-team selections in that classification featured Mountain View’s Sarah Currie, Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw and Madison Dobbins, North’s Haley Cummings and Grace Connelly and Peachtree Ridge’s Kennedy Harp.
Buford had four all-state selections on the first team with Olivia Duncan, Emmy Hall, Abbi Perkins and Mackenzie Pickens. Dacula’s Emily Digby also was a first-teamer. The second-team picks in AAAAAA included Buford’s Taylor Malvin and Dacula’s Sydney Boulware.
In A Private, Wesleyan’s Gracie Taylor was on the first team and the Wolves’ Reece Holbrook and Elizabeth Bertram made the second team.
