Mill Creek's Canton Wilhoit commits to Mars Hill
From Staff Reports
Jan 29, 2022

Mill Creek senior Canton Wilhoit committed Saturday to the Mars Hill University (N.C.) football program.

Wilhoit is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman who helped the Hawks to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals as a senior. He also competes on Mill Creek's track and field team as a thrower. 