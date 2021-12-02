urgent Mill Creek's Cameron Wade commits to Kennesaw State From Staff Reports Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mill Creek's Cameron Wade throws to first base between innings of a 2021 game with Dawson County. Will Hammock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mill Creek junior Cameron Wade committed Thursday to the Kennesaw State University fastpitch softball program. Wade, an infielder and outfielder, helped Mill Creek to a third-place finish in Class AAAAAAA in 2021. Recommended for you +10 GET OUT THERE: 10 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County (Tree Lighting Edition) — Dec. 9-11 Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 10 things to try in the area. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cameron Wade Sport University Program Softball Kennesaw State University Outfielder Place Infielder More Sports Sports Mill Creek's Cameron Wade commits to Kennesaw State From Staff ReportsUpdated 30 min ago Sports urgent Mill Creek's Cameron Wade commits to Kennesaw State From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Peachtree TV to broadcast Georgia Swarm games live From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports NASCAR NOTES: Kyle Larson revels in title reign during Champion's Week By Holly Cain and Reid Spencer NASCAR Wire Service 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Mill Creek's Cameron Wade commits to Kennesaw State Peachtree TV to broadcast Georgia Swarm games live NASCAR NOTES: Kyle Larson revels in title reign during Champion's Week +3 The rescue of Parwana: 9-year-old child bride is taken to safety in Afghanistan {{title}} Latest Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden pushing $15/hour minimum wage for library workers; wants residents to demand it at public hearing The rescue of Parwana: 9-year-old child bride is taken to safety in Afghanistan Former Ohio sheriff's deputy charged with murder in death of Casey Goodson NFL suspends three players, including Bucs' Antonio Brown, for violating Covid-19 protocols A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by her brother, who was making and selling guns, Georgia sheriff says » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles18-year-old kills mother in Thanksgiving Day stabbing, Gwinnett police sayInterstate 85 reopened after reportedly fatal accident near Chateau ElanGwinnett's Rowen project is making Dacula a target for developersMurder warrants: Amari Hall, 8, sustained 'battered child syndrome,' body was put in a trash bagNew principals picked for local schools, new assistant superintendent for elementary schoolsVirginia woman wanted in insurance fraud case out of Gwinnett CountyCollins Hill crushes Lowndes to set up rematch of 2020 final with GraysonGwinnett police first agency in Georgia to obtain rare accreditation status from CALEANFL, America250 recognize Lilburn police Sgt. Almedin Ajanovic on Thanksgiving for act of heroismLawrenceville's Illuminate Festival of Lights offers a positive view of Asian culture CollectionsPHOTOS: A look at the new Uncle Jack's Tavern in LawrencevilleGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Nov. 26-28Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 28, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 29IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 22-28ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee area estate features beautiful pool, golf course viewsPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 22PHOTOS: Scenes from the 34th Annual Lighting of the Tree in LawrencevilleCounties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 22 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victory (6)Two people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday night (5)Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts, parents and other community members push back against nonpartisan school board proposal (5)House expected to hold Build Back Better and infrastructure votes Friday (5)Stacey Abrams announces she's running for governor in Georgia (4)Gwinnett schools' mask requirements will be based on COVID-19 transmission levels starting in January (3)Gwinnett planning to add 151 employees — including 30 police officers — in proposed $2B 2022 county budget (3)Guilty verdicts in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers met with relief and joy in Georgia and beyond (3)Federal appeals court issues stay of Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private companies (3)Judge upholds Gwinnett County Public Schools' face mask mandate (2) Featured Businesses Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(800)462-3691 Website City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Are you concerned about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, recently detected in South Africa? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes, very; I'll be curbing activities. Somewhat; monitoring/wait and see. No, not very; people are overreacting. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.